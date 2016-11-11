Breaking News

What has changed since the first modern mass shooting 50 years ago?

Police direct family members away from the scene of a shooting Sunday, June 12, at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/12/us/orlando-nightclub-shooting/index.html&quot;&gt;A gunman opened fire at the club,&lt;/a&gt; killing 50 people and injuring at least 53, police said. It is now the deadliest shooting rampage in U.S. history.
In December, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/06/us/san-bernardino-shooting-what-we-know/&quot;&gt;two shooters killed 14 people and injured 21&lt;/a&gt; at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, where employees with the county health department were attending a holiday event. The shooters, Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik, were later killed in a shootout with authorities. The pair were found to be radicalized extremists who planned the shootings as a terror attack, investigators said.
Police search students outside Umpqua Community College after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/01/us/gallery/oregon-shooting-umpqua-community-college/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a deadly shooting&lt;/a&gt; at the school in Roseburg, Oregon, in October. Nine people were killed and at least nine were injured, police said. The gunman, Chris Harper-Mercer, committed suicide after exchanging gunfire with officers, a sheriff said.
A man kneels across the street from the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/18/us/gallery/charleston-south-carolina-church-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;following a shooting&lt;/a&gt; in June 2015. Police say the suspect, Dylann Roof, opened fire inside the church, killing nine people. According to police, Roof confessed and told investigators he wanted to start a race war. He &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/31/us/dylann-roof-not-guilty-plea-charleston-church-shooting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pleaded not guilty&lt;/a&gt; to 33 federal charges in July.
Police officers walk on a rooftop at the Washington Navy Yard after a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/16/us/dc-navy-yard-gunshots/index.html&quot;&gt;shooting rampage&lt;/a&gt; in the nation&#39;s capital in September 2013. At least 12 people and suspect Aaron Alexis were killed, according to authorities.
Connecticut State Police evacuate &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/12/14/us/connecticut-school-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sandy Hook Elementary School&lt;/a&gt; in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Adam Lanza opened fire in the school, killing 20 children and six adults before killing himself. Police said he also shot and killed his mother in her Newtown home.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/07/20/us/colorado-theater-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;James Holmes&lt;/a&gt; pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a July 2012 shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. Twelve people were killed and dozens were wounded when Holmes opened fire during the midnight premiere of &quot;The Dark Knight Rises.&quot; He was sentenced to 12 life terms plus thousands of years in prison.
A military jury convicted Army Maj. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/28/us/nidal-hasan-sentencing/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nidal Hasan&lt;/a&gt; of 13 counts of premeditated murder for a November 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas. Thirteen people died and 32 were injured.
Jiverly Wong shot and killed 13 people at the American Civic Association in Binghamton, New York, before turning the gun on himself in April 2009, police said. Four other people were injured at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/CRIME/04/08/ny.shooting/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;immigration center shooting.&lt;/a&gt; Wong had been taking English classes at the center.
Pallbearers carry a casket of one of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/CRIME/03/11/alabama.shooting.timeline/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Michael McLendon&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; 10 victims. McLendon shot and killed his mother in her Kingston, Alabama, home, before shooting his aunt, uncle, grandparents and five more people. He shot and killed himself in Samson, Alabama, in March 2009.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/2007/virginiatech.shootings/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Virginia Tech&lt;/a&gt; student Seung-Hui Cho went on a shooting spree on the school&#39;s campus in April 2007. Cho killed two people at the West Ambler Johnston dormitory and, after chaining the doors closed, killed another 30 at Norris Hall, home to the Engineering Science and Mechanics Department. He wounded an additional 17 people before killing himself.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/US/9907/29/atlanta.shooting.01/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mark Barton&lt;/a&gt; walked into two Atlanta trading firms and fired shots in July 1999, leaving nine dead and 13 wounded, police said. Hours later, police found Barton at a gas station in Acworth, Georgia, where he pulled a gun and killed himself. The day before, Barton had bludgeoned his wife and his two children in their Stockbridge, Georgia, apartment, police said.
Eric Harris, left, and Dylan Klebold brought guns and bombs to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/US/9904/20/school.shooting.03/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Columbine High School&lt;/a&gt; in Littleton, Colorado, in April 1999. The students gunned down 13 and wounded 23 before killing themselves.
In October 1991, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/US/03/11/killeen.mass.shooting/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;George Hennard&lt;/a&gt; crashed his pickup through the plate-glass window of Luby&#39;s Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas, before shooting 23 people and committing suicide.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/CRIME/07/23/california.mcdonalds.massacre/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;James Huberty&lt;/a&gt; shot and killed 21 people, including children, at a McDonald&#39;s in San Ysidro, California, in July 1984. A police sharpshooter killed Huberty an hour after the rampage began.
Prison guard George Banks is led through the Luzerne County courthouse in 1985. Banks killed 13 people, including five of his children, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in September 1982. He was sentenced to death in 1993 and received a stay of execution in 2004. His death sentence was overturned in 2010.
Officers in Austin, Texas, carry victims across the University of Texas campus after Charles Joseph Whitman opened fire from the school&#39;s tower, killing 16 people and wounding 30 in 1966. Police officers shot and killed Whitman, who had killed his mother and wife earlier in the day.
Howard Unruh, a World War II veteran, shot and killed 13 of his neighbors in Camden, New Jersey, in 1949. Unruh barricaded himself in his house after the shooting. Police overpowered him the next day. He was ruled criminally insane and committed to a state mental institution.
(CNN)By now, it's a tragically familiar storyline.

An angry, armed white man unleashes a hailstorm of bullets on a group of random innocents, leaving behind carnage, shattered families and questions about how it could have been prevented.
    Before Elliot Rodger, Adam Lanza and Columbine, before the customary procession of speeches, vigils, hashtags, rallies and calls for reform, there was Charles Whitman, the University of Texas Tower sniper who killed 17 people and wounded 30 in 1966.
    A new documentary now in select theaters around the US, "Tower" revisits the shooting 50 years and a few months after the actual August 1 anniversary -- the same day the state's campus carry law took effect (which lawmakers say was a coincidence).
    Still, depending on your view, it's hard to overlook the irony or the symbolism. The Texas Tower shooting wasn't just the first mass school shooting, it was the first mass shooting of the modern era -- random, public, unpredictable, "therefore, impossible to defend against," said "Tower" director and UT graduate Keith Maitland.
    "At the time, no one involved had any context for this kind of attack," Maitland said.
    The United States has a long history of mass shootings, notes author Louis Klarevas, including the 1903 Winfield, Kansas, massacre that left nine dead, and the 1949 Camden, New Jersey, murder spree that left 13 dead.
    The UT Tower attack was the first mass shooting broadcast into the living rooms of American families through radio and television. As such, "it allowed Americans to experience mass murder in an unprecedented, quasi-direct manner," said Klarevas, author of author of "Rampage Nation: Securing America from Mass Shootings."
    Since the UT Tower attack, mass shootings have been on the rise, both in terms of frequency and lethality. In fact, 2016 is on record as the deadliest year to date for mass shootings because of the Orlando nightclub attack, which itself is the deadliest shooting in American history. And, yet, overall rates of crime are declining.
    To explain the dichotomy, experts have a few theories that underscore how much has changed since 1966, even as some things remain the same.

    More people = more shooters = more shootings

    The reason mass shootings are occurring with greater frequency can be partly explained by our growing population, Klarevas said.
    "Quite simply, more potential shooters, more rampage shootings."
    And, people have access to high-powered weapons with large-capacity magazines that deliver fatal force without interruption, resulting in higher death tolls than before, he added.
    "Quite simply, more bullets, more victims."

    Blame the Internet

    Even if the Texas Tower attack was the first mass shooting of its kind, it's a stretch to say it started a trend.
    It would take another 30 years for mass shootings to start becoming as frequent as they are now. According to a report from the Congressional Research Service, there was an average of one incident per year during the 1970s, in which an average of 5.5 victims were murdered and two were wounded per incident.
    That number rose to nearly three incidents per year during the 1980s (6.1 victims murdered, 5.3 wounded per incident); four incidents per year during the 1990s (5.6 victims murdered, 5.5 wounded per incident); four incidents per year during the 2000s (6.4 victims murdered, 4 wounded per incident); and four incidents per year from 2010 through 2013 (7.4 victims murdered, 6.3 wounded per incident).
    What changed during that time? We got the Internet, for one thing, posits psychologist Frank T. McAndrew, a professor at Knox College in Illinois.
    More often than not, shooters tend to be young men on the margins who feel like "disrespected losers" compared to the successful, attractive winners all over the Internet and social media, McAndrew said.
    "The Internet makes it easier for us to feel like losers. We're always comparing ourselves to others and obsessing over what we lack," he said.
    The same platform is a direct path to fame that attention-seekers can use to make a statement, he said.
    "You know if you do it you'll be in the news, you'll be a person of consequence."

    ... and fame-seeking

    Research shows that fame is also a compelling incentive.
    "As a culture, America's priority on fame-seeking at any cost and celebrity culture is much worse than it used to be," said criminology professor Adam Lankford of the University of Alabama, author of "The Myth of Martyrdom." For those obsessed with making it, mass violence can be a means to an end.
    In a February 2016 journal analysis of mass shooters' statements, Lankford makes the case that fame-seeking rampage shooters are more common in recent decades, and more so in the United States than in other countries.
    Decades of data show that on average, children born in the United States in recent years have "loftier expectations" of personal success, including fame and fortune, than previous generations, Lankford wrote in "Fame-seeking rampage shooters: Initial findings and empirical predictions."
    "When you have more people over time who want to be famous and this particular type of crime is the only way to guarantee you'll be famous -- unless you have exceptional skills or exceptional luck -- that creates a deadly combination."
    Though Adam Lanza and one other shooter have named Whitman as inspiration for their crimes, according to Lankford's research, the killers most commonly cited as inspiration are Columbine High School shooters Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold.

    Signs of progress

    The fame-seeking copycat theories are compelling, given that not much else has changed in terms of causes of gun violence. Whitman is believed to have suffered from mental illness, just like many of today's mass shooters.
    Otherwise, it's impossible to say what could have prevented the Tower shooting, but it's clear that law enforcement today are better prepared for these scenarios. They have advanced communication systems instead of hand-held radios, tactical training and weaponry -- lots of it, too much for some people, Maitland believes.
    Other changes since Whitman's time give Maitland hope. The one thing he heard over and over in dozens of interviews with witnesses and survivors was how they wished they had someone to talk to after the shooting.
    "I think that's a big change in the last 50 years. After mass shootings these days, there are grief counselors and all kinds of opportunities for individuals to approach their experience and work through the trauma via counseling and treatment.
    "It's incredibly difficult to process this kind of trauma. But I think that's a definite sign of progress," he said. "I wish there were more."