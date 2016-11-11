Story highlights Stunning election brings an unexpected flood of calls to crisis and suicide prevention services

"I can't say I've seen anything like this," says one longtime professional in this field

(CNN) In the wee hours of November 9, when the US presidential race approached its stunning end, John Draper and those he works with saw a different surprising result. The phone lines at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline lit up in a way not seen before.

Between 1 and 2 a.m. alone, Draper said, the national network fielded 660 calls. The volume was two to three times what it had been, and that was on a night when calls were already on a dramatic upswing, increasing as polls closed and returns came in, the lifeline's director said.

It's a trend that's played out with other services too, and the direct link to the election was "pretty undeniable," said Draper, who's spent about 25 years working in the suicide prevention and crisis intervention field. "I can't say I've seen anything like this. ... And it's certainly not something I've ever seen in an election."

He saw a spike in calls after the September 11 terrorist attacks, when he ran a New York City hotline. But not since comedian and actor Robin Williams killed himself in 2014 has this national lifeline, established in 2005, seen such a surge. That dramatic uptick (much bigger than after the election) was tied to the media's steady and pervasive promotion of the lifeline's number.

In this case, the number wasn't promoted anywhere in relation to the election, and desperate callers -- with pre-existing anxieties that were triggered by this national event, he emphasized -- sought out the lifeline. That's what made the spike in calls so unexpected, though the eventual content was less of a surprise.