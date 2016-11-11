Brazil piles hurt on Leo Messi's Argentina in crucial qualifier

Story highlights Brazil downs arch-rivals in crucial qualifying match

Big weekend of qualifiers ahead

(CNN) Brazil continued its impressive campaign for the 2018 World Cup finals with a thumping win over bitter rivals Argentina in a crucial qualifying match.

Despite a promising opening 20 or so minutes, Argentina was left flat-footed by a stunning Philippe Coutinho opener, which was followed up by talisman Neymar scoring a second and Paulinho adding a third to seal a memorable "superclasico" for the hosts.

The victory was another confidence-booster for Brazil, which suffered a humiliating semifinal loss to Germany two years ago at the same stadium, the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, and marked another crucial step toward qualifying for the 2018 finals in Russia.

The defeat leaves Argentina in a perilous position, adrift in sixth place in the qualifying table and a point off the automatic qualification places.

There are seven games to go in the run-up to the next tournament in Russia, but the previous edition's finalist is suffering a terrible run of form.

