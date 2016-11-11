Breaking News

FIFA scandal: Guilty plea from former Venezuelan football official

By Claudia Dominguez and Julia Jones, CNN

Updated 1:00 AM ET, Fri November 11, 2016

  • At least 40 former FIFA officials are facing charges
  • Charges relate to alleged bribery for lucrative media and marketing rights

(CNN)The former president of the Venezuelan Football Federation, Rafael Esquivel, has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges related to fraud and racketeering, according to the US attorney's office in New York.

He's one of at least 40 former FIFA executives indicted in the US after a corruption scandal at the heart of football's governing body.
    Esquivel faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the seven charges, which include racketeering conspiracy, three counts of wire fraud conspiracy, and three counts of money laundering conspiracy, according to a statement from the US attorney's office.
    As part of his plea, Esquivel agreed to forfeit over $16 million. He faces up to 20 years for each count.
    The charges are in connection with multiple bribery schemes in the awarding of media and marketing rights to international soccer tournaments.
    A number of FIFA officials were arrested Wednesday at the five-star hotel Baur au Lac in an early-morning raid. Prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 14 people in the corruption probe and the U.S. investigation targets alleged wrongdoing over 24 years. The charges range from money laundering to fraud and racketeering.
    The 83-year-old Uruguayan is a FIFA vice president and executive committee member. Figueredo is a former South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) president and ex-Uruguayan soccer federation (AUF) president.
    Brazilian Jose Maria Marin, 83, is a member of the FIFA organizing committee for the Olympic football tournaments and a former Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president.
    The 68-year-old Rafael Esquivel is a current CONMEBOL executive committee member and Venezuelan soccer federation president.
    The 50-year-old Jeffrey Webb is a FIFA vice president and executive committee member, CONCACAF -- the North American regional body for the world governing body -- president, Caribbean Football Union (CFU) executive committee member and Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) president.
    The 86-year-old Paraguayan Nicolas Leoz is a former FIFA executive committee member and CONMEBOL president.
    Costan Rican Eduardo Li, 56, is a current FIFA executive committee member-elect, CONCACAF executive committee member and Costa Rican soccer federation (FEDEFUT) president.
    Born in Trinidad and Tobago, the 72-year-old Jack Warner is a former FIFA vice president and executive committee member, CONCACAF, Caribbean Football Union (CFU) president and Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation (TTFF) special adviser.
    FIFA is due to hold a presidential election on Friday.
    Corruption allegations relating to the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, awarded to Russia and Qatar respectively, have damaged FIFA and by extension Blatter&#39;s credibility.
    At the time of this arrest, Esquivel was also president of CONMEBOL, the South American Football Confederation.
    The current president of the Venezuelan Football Federation, Laureano Gonzalez, told CNN he could not comment on the plea because he was not aware of the terms or conditions Esquivel's decision was based on.
    Gonzalez said he had seen on Twitter that Esquivel had pleaded guilty, but that he had not spoken to Esquivel or his lawyers since his arrest.
    US prosecutors allege former FIFA officials took bribes in return for providing lucrative media and marketing rights to soccer tournaments for over 24 years.