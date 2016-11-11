Story highlights
(CNN)Moussa Sow has won the latest CNN Goal of the Week award after securing over 230,000 votes.
The Fenerbahçe striker, on loan from Al-Ahli Dubai Club, narrowly edged out Victor Ayala to claim the title after scoring an audacious overhead kick against Manchester United.
Sow received 49% of the Twitter vote -- with nearly half a million people taking part -- but the weekly poll went down to the wire, with Al-Nassr FC midfielder Ayala also bagging over 225,000 nominations.
C.S. Emelec defender Byron Mina took third, with Charlton striker Ademola Lookman trailing in fourth position.
Sow's stunning strike helped Turkish club Fenerbahçe earn a 2-1 Europa League win against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United team.
It's the only second goal Sow has scored this season, with his first coming in a 5-1 away win against Kasimpasa.