Story highlights Moussa Sow wins CNN Goal of the Week

Al-Nassr's Victor Ayala narrowly loses out

(CNN) Moussa Sow has won the latest CNN Goal of the Week award after securing over 230,000 votes.

The Fenerbahçe striker, on loan from Al-Ahli Dubai Club, narrowly edged out Victor Ayala to claim the title after scoring an audacious overhead kick against Manchester United.

Have your say on the CNN Goal of the Week: — CNN Football (@CNNFC) November 9, 2016

Sow received 49% of the Twitter vote -- with nearly half a million people taking part -- but the weekly poll went down to the wire, with Al-Nassr FC midfielder Ayala also bagging over 225,000 nominations.

C.S. Emelec defender Byron Mina took third, with Charlton striker Ademola Lookman trailing in fourth position.

Read More