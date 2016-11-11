'Heartbroken' Irish couple live-tweet UK abortion journey

(CNN) An Irish couple have live tweeted their journey to the UK to have an abortion on Thursday.

The couple posted on Twitter from the @itstimetorepeal account -- a reference to Ireland's Eighth amendment, which makes abortion illegal under most circumstances in the Republic of Ireland.

The husband and wife, posting anonymously as Heartbroken & Punished, said they made the decision after learning that a fetal abnormality meant their child if carried to term, would likely die within hours after birth.

The couple's first child, now aged 3, was born with a genetic mutation and has spent much of his life in and out of hospital. The couple says he will require full time care for the foreseeable future.

They said that the journey was one they never wanted to consider -- let alone share with others -- but they wanted to bring attention to what couples in their position face under Ireland's abortion laws, which are among the most restrictive in Europe.