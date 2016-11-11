Poignant tributes in UK mark Armistice Day

Story highlights One of London's busiest tourist spots came to a halt to remember the war dead

In Bristol, thousands of shrouded figures were laid out representing fallen soldiers

(CNN) Public spaces across Britain came to a standstill Friday as the nation held a two-minute silence to mark Armistice Day.

One of many poignant tributes to the fallen was held in Trafalgar Square in central London, where an estimated crowd of 5,000 gathered for the Silence in the Square event, hosted by the Royal British Legion.

At 11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET), with chimes from Big Ben marking the time, traffic surrounding the square -- one of the capital's busiest tourist sites -- came to a halt along with the crowds for a two-minute silence.

A spokeswoman for the British Legion told CNN that motorists turned off their engines and stepped out of their vehicles to stand and show their respect for the fallen.

Members of the public were invited to place poppies in the fountains at Trafalgar Square.

The annual Armistice Day service honors those who lost their lives during times of war.

Pupils from Eden Girls' School in London participate in the tribute to the fallen.

The event, now in its ninth year, is held to recognize the sacrifices of all generations of the British Armed Forces who have served to defend freedom.

Read More