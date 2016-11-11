Robert Vaughn dead: American actor passes away at 83

(CNN) Robert Vaughn who played a slick spy on TV's "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.", died Friday, his manager, Matthew Sullivan, told CNN. He was 83.

Vaughn had been ill with acute leukemia and was receiving treatment in recent months.

A New York native, Vaughn was born to parents who were already in show business.

His mother, Marcella Vaughn, was an actress on stage and his father, Walter Vaughn, was a radio actor. His parents divorced when he was young.

As a teen Vaughn moved to Los Angeles to live with his mother and eventually obtained a degree in theater from Los Angeles City College in 1956.

