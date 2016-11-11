Story highlights Robert Redford said in a new interview that he plans to retire from acting -- but not the business as a whole -- after completing two more films

He plans to focus on directing

(CNN) Robert Redford has announced his curtain call.

The actor, 80, said in a new interview that he plans to retire from acting -- but not the business as a whole -- after completing two more films.

"Once they're done then I'm going to say,'Okay, that's goodbye to all that,' and then just focus on directing," he told his grandson, Dylan Redford, in a new interview for the Walker Art Center

Redford says his final two films will be "Our Souls at Night," a Netflix drama that will reunite him with his "The Electric Horseman" (1979) co-star Jane Fonda, and "Old Man with a Gun," a crime thriller co-starring Casey Affleck.

"I'm getting tired of acting," Redford admitted. "I'm an impatient person, so it's hard for me to sit around and do take after take after take."

