He hopes to focus on directing

(CNN) Robert Redford is thinking about his curtain call.

The actor, 80, said in a new interview that he hopes to retire from acting -- but not the business as a whole -- after completing two more films.

"Once they're done then I'm going to say,'Okay, that's goodbye to all that,' and then just focus on directing," he told his grandson, Dylan Redford, in a new interview for the Walker Art Center

In the interview, Redford points to his next two films as "Our Souls at Night," a Netflix drama that will reunite him with his "The Electric Horseman" (1979) co-star Jane Fonda, and "Old Man and the Gun," a crime thriller co-starring Casey Affleck.

A representative for the actor told CNN, however, "there will be projects after that."

