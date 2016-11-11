Naomi Watts: 'It's hard to watch myself' on screen

Story highlights Naomi Watts finds it difficult to watch herself on screen

Watts stars in the upcoming thriller "Shut In," in theaters Friday

(CNN) Naomi Watts has starred in over 50 films, but that doesn't mean she enjoys watching her work.

"It's hard to watch myself and I prefer to have some distance from it before I watch it," Watts told CNN in a recent interview to promote her latest film, "Shut In."

"When I like to watch, it is like years and years later when you stumble across it on TV and you think, 'Oh, wow!' Because then you've forgotten about the experience that went with it," Watts said. "The distance creates a whole new experience."

"Shut In" is a psychological thriller starring Watts, Jacob Tremblay, Oliver Platt and Charlie Heaton. Watts said she hadn't yet seen 10-year-old Tremblay in "The Room," for which he was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, when they started shooting.

" allowfullscreen>

"He [Tremblay] really showed great signs -- on that very first experience I had with him -- as being someone who is very talented and very serious about what he's doing," she said.

Read More