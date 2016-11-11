Blac Chyna won #MannequinChallenge

Story highlights The new Kardashian spurred creativity

Blac Chyna shared the video on Instagram

(CNN) You can all stop doing the Mannequin Challenge now.

Blac Chyna shut it down with hers.

The star of E! reality series "Rob and Chyna" used the birth of her new daughter with Rob Kardashian to stage her version of the challenge.

In it, she is in the delivery room pushing as friends and family surround her including a smiling Kardashian ready to catch their baby.

The reality star posted the video on Instagram hashtagging it "Dream Team."