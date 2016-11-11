'Arrival' takes alien landing plot in cerebral direction

(CNN) "Arrival" takes an age-old science fiction premise -- Aliens have landed; what are their intentions? -- and builds a taut mystery around it. Yet those expecting a whiz-bang film should be prepared for a more cerebral and emotional experience, admirable for its ambition and tone, if not wholly satisfying in its payoff.

Screen exploration of extraterrestrial visitors tends to go in one of two directions -- the benevolent sort (see Steven Spielberg's "E.T." and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind") or the bent-on-our-destruction variety ("War of the Worlds," "Independence Day," that "Twilight Zone" episode "To Serve Man").

Based on a short story adapted by French-Canadian director Denis Villeneuve ("Sicario") and writer Eric Heisserer, "Arrival" owes a particular debt to that last title, as well as the 1997 film "Contact." That's because much of the tension stems from efforts to communicate with the aliens -- who suddenly arrive in 12 giant vessels, scattered across the globe -- and ascertain their purpose by translating the indecipherable sounds they issue.

Toward that end, the U.S. government enlists Louise (Amy Adams), a brilliant linguistics professor/translator, along with a theoretical physicist, Ian (Jeremy Renner). Their investigation unfolds against a backdrop of geopolitical chaos and mistrust, as panic mounts over the aliens' motivations and other countries become jittery about the hovering ships in their backyards.

"Are they scientists, or tourists?" it's asked early on, which doesn't address the concern as more clues emerge that "invaders" might be a third option.

