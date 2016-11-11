Hollywood's advice on new Trump era

Story highlights Jennifer Lawrence writes essay: "We mustn't be defeated"

(CNN) Some celebs are speaking out and vowing to press on after Donald Trump's unexpected election, which spurred protesters to take to the streets this week.

"We should think strongly and clearly about what to do next because we cannot change the past," Lawrence wrote. "We're all allowed to be sad that the present isn't what we thought it was. But we mustn't be defeated."

now that Trump has been elected. Her essay comes after "The West Wing" creator Aaron Sorkin wrote an open letter to his teen daughter and her mother saying their family must get involvednow that Trump has been elected.

"We do what we can to fight injustice anywhere we see it -- whether it's writing a check or rolling up our sleeves," Sorkin wrote in the letter that Vanity Fair published. "Our family is fairly insulated from the effects of a Trump presidency so we fight for the families that aren't."

