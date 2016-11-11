Hollywood's advice on new Trump era

Story highlights
(CNN)Some celebs are speaking out and vowing to press on after Donald Trump's unexpected election, which spurred protesters to take to the streets this week.
In an essay she penned for Broadly titled "Don't Be Afraid, Be Loud: Jennifer Lawrence on What We Do Now," the actress asserts, "We shouldn't blame anyone, we shouldn't riot in the streets."
"We should think strongly and clearly about what to do next because we cannot change the past," Lawrence wrote. "We're all allowed to be sad that the present isn't what we thought it was. But we mustn't be defeated."
Her essay comes after "The West Wing" creator Aaron Sorkin wrote an open letter to his teen daughter and her mother saying their family must get involved now that Trump has been elected.
"We do what we can to fight injustice anywhere we see it -- whether it's writing a check or rolling up our sleeves," Sorkin wrote in the letter that Vanity Fair published. "Our family is fairly insulated from the effects of a Trump presidency so we fight for the families that aren't."
His sentiments echo some of the tweets from celebs such as screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, who encouraged people to turn their sadness with the election result into action.
"Gather your strength," Black tweeted after the election. "Now we must turn our tears to sweat, do battle with hate, and turn this chaos into progress. The great work begins."
A letter written in the voice of Leslie Knope, the character Amy Poehler played on the TV series "Parks and Recreation," has gone viral.
In it, Knope tells a story about a mock election her class held when she was in fourth grade. A less qualified T. rex named Dr. Farts beat the more qualified cartoon tortoise named Greenie, she said.
"The point is: people making their own decisions is, on balance, better than an autocrat making decisions for them," the letter reads.
"It's just that sometimes those decisions are bad, or self-defeating, or maddening, and a day where you get dressed up in your best victory pantsuit and spend an ungodly amount of money decorating your house with American flags and custom-made cardboard-cutouts of suffragettes in anticipation of a glass-ceiling-shattering historical milestone ends with you getting (metaphorically) eaten by a giant farting T. rex."