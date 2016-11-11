'Almost Christmas' stars on holiday magic

Story highlights "Almost Christmas" opens November 11

(CNN) Creators of the new film "Almost Christmas" hope it becomes part of the cannon of beloved holiday movies.

Stars Keri Hilson, Omar Epps and producer Will Packer sat down with CNN recently to discuss their new film and why it's so timely.

"The movie opens November 11, which is literally right after the election," said Packer, who has produced blockbusters like "Ride Along" and "Straight Outta Compton. "I think people need this movie."

The cast also features Danny Glover, Gabrielle Union and Academy Award winner Mo'Nique. The movie centers around a family who must come together and heal old wounds after the death of its matriarch.

Epps said the Christmas season offers rich opportunities for storytelling.

