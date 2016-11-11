4 dead in blast at Afghan airfield

Story highlights Taliban claimed responsibility

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) An attack killed four people and injured more than a dozen others on Saturday when an explosive device was detonated at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, the NATO mission there said.

The Taliban's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, claimed responsibility for the attack in a tweet praising the Taliban's "strong attack on Bagram airfield."

"To the family and friends of those who lost their lives today, we share your loss and our thoughts are with you. We offer you our deepest condolences," said U.S. Army Gen. John W. Nicholson, commander of Resolute Support.

"For the family and friends of those wounded in today's attack, let me assure you they are receiving the best care possible, and we will keep them in our thoughts today," Nicholson said.

NATO said 14 people were injured in the incident, which happened just after 5:30 a.m. local time. Its force protection and medical teams responded.

