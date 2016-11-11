4 dead in blast at Afghan airfield

Story highlights
Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN)An attack killed four people and injured more than a dozen others on Saturday when an explosive device was detonated at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, the NATO mission there said.
The Taliban's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, claimed responsibility for the attack in a tweet praising the Taliban's "strong attack on Bagram airfield."
"To the family and friends of those who lost their lives today, we share your loss and our thoughts are with you. We offer you our deepest condolences," said U.S. Army Gen. John W. Nicholson, commander of Resolute Support.
"For the family and friends of those wounded in today's attack, let me assure you they are receiving the best care possible, and we will keep them in our thoughts today," Nicholson said.
NATO said 14 people were injured in the incident, which happened just after 5:30 a.m. local time. Its force protection and medical teams responded.
Haji Shokoor, the district governor of Bagram, told CNN that "the people killed in the blast were foreign citizens, but we don't know their nationalities. Shokoor said the injured are all Afghan nationals.
The airfield is the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan and is located next to the ancient city of Bagram, southeast of Charikar in the Parwan province. Bagram is located more than 30 miles north of Kabul, the nation's capital.
Recent violence
The report follows a spate of recent attacks.
A suicide car bomb targeted the German consulate in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province on Thursday, according to local police and officials.
Monir Ahmad Farhad, a provincial spokesman, said four people were killed and more 100 people were injured in Mazar-e-Sharif, the provincial capital. No German diplomats were hurt. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
Last week, a joint Afghan-US battle against the Taliban in the northern district of Kunduz killed 30 civilians as well as two US soldiers and 26 militants.
Those deaths happened the same day Taliban mortars killed at least seven people at a wedding party in Faryab province in northern Afghanistan, police spokesman Kareem Youresh said. At least 13 people were wounded.
An Australian woman was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Kabul, Afghan police said Sunday. The incident occurred Saturday evening.
In December, six US troops were killed in a motorcycle bomb attack in Bagram, officials said. The Taliban claimed responsibility.