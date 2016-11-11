Breaking News

Photographer captures eerie beauty of Nevada solar power plant

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 5:59 AM ET, Fri November 11, 2016

Reuben Wu&#39;s striking imagery of a concentrated solar power plant in Nevada is shining a light on renewable energy.
A vast array of heliostats track the sun from dawn to dusk, directing sunlight at a central power tower which converts the sun&#39;s rays into electricity.
&quot;I discovered the solar reserve when I was driving across America. I saw this kind of weird glint of brightness -- like an unnatural sun -- in the landscape with an array around it,&quot; Wu told CNN. The Briton is a founding member of UK electro band Ladytron and starting taking photos on road trips when touring the US.
&quot;The photos have gone down really well,&quot; he says. &quot;One of things I&#39;d love to do is to be above the power plant. I was able to get some drone shots, but I&#39;d love to get a different perspective with a proper camera in a helicopter.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;
&quot;It seems kind of monumental when you get above it -- the repetitive patterns that you see from above has a magic that you don&#39;t see from the ground.&quot;
To fuel his passion for photography, Wu started booking his travel a few days ahead of the band when on tour. &quot;I would rent a car and just drive with a camera and explore,&quot; he explains.
Wu focuses much of his work on environmental subjects, like these wind turbines near Block Island on the east coast of America.
&quot;Renewable energy sources are really exciting -- it&#39;s constantly changing right now,&quot; Wu says. &quot;In Europe it&#39;s huge, in America it&#39;s tiny.&quot;
His photography travels have also taken him to Svalbard, 600 miles south of the North Pole.
A glacier in Svalbard.
Reuben Wu&#39;s photography can be viewed here: &lt;a href=&quot;http://reubenwu.com/home&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;http://reubenwu.com&lt;/a&gt; and on Instagram &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/itsreuben/?hl=en&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;@itsreuben&lt;/a&gt;
Reuben Wu's photography can be viewed here: http://reubenwu.com and on Instagram @itsreuben
Story highlights

  • Reuben Wu photographs Nevada solar plant
  • Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project covers 1,600 acres of Nevada desert.
  • Wu is a member of UK band Ladytron and keen photographer

(CNN)Nevada is no stranger to peculiar sightings.

A long-time mecca for UFO hunters and home to the infamous Area 51, the midwestern state has been a focal point for otherworldly sightings -- if you believe in that sort of thing.
    One photographer, though, has trained his lens on a different glinting saucer-shape on the ground.
    Located a few miles northwest of Tonopah, The Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project covers 1,600 acres of Nevada desert.
    With concentric circles of heliostats surrounding a central concrete tower, the concentrated solar power plant can generate an estimated 500,000 MWh per year.
    The swirling geometry and eerie light lend the plant an artistic quality, Reuben Wu believes.
    "I kind of equate these places as akin to land-art installations like "Roden Crater" by James Turrell or "City" by Michael Heizer or "Spiral Jetty" by Robert Smithson," Wu told CNN.
    "I really appreciate seeing the beauty of the engineering and that's the thing that draws me to these places."
    Wu, who comes from a design and engineering background, is best known for being a member of the four-piece British electro-band Ladytron.
    His interest in photography was inspired, in part, by road trips with the band whilst touring the US.

    Hovering above a forest of metal and glass. Music by @zakmarcom

    A video posted by Reuben Wu (@itsreuben) on

    "Because of the schedule we had, we pretty much had no time to explore. I only really saw a glimpse even though we drove across America quite a few times. So, one of the things I always really wanted to do was to go back and do it properly."
    The environmental thread to his photos extends to glaciers -- his first dedicated photography trip was to the Svalbard Islands, 600 miles south of the North Pole and other subjects include have wind turbines -- notably an array off the coast of Block Island on the US's east coast.
    "Renewable energy sources are really exciting ... it's constantly changing right now," he says.