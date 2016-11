Photos: Reuben Wu's striking imagery of a concentrated solar power plant in Nevada is shining a light on renewable energy. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: A vast array of heliostats track the sun from dawn to dusk, directing sunlight at a central power tower which converts the sun's rays into electricity.

Photos: "I discovered the solar reserve when I was driving across America. I saw this kind of weird glint of brightness -- like an unnatural sun -- in the landscape with an array around it," Wu told CNN. The Briton is a founding member of UK electro band Ladytron and starting taking photos on road trips when touring the US.

Photos: "The photos have gone down really well," he says. "One of things I'd love to do is to be above the power plant. I was able to get some drone shots, but I'd love to get a different perspective with a proper camera in a helicopter."

Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: "It seems kind of monumental when you get above it -- the repetitive patterns that you see from above has a magic that you don't see from the ground."

Photos: To fuel his passion for photography, Wu started booking his travel a few days ahead of the band when on tour. "I would rent a car and just drive with a camera and explore," he explains.

Photos: Wu focuses much of his work on environmental subjects, like these wind turbines near Block Island on the east coast of America.

Photos: "Renewable energy sources are really exciting -- it's constantly changing right now," Wu says. "In Europe it's huge, in America it's tiny."

Photos: His photography travels have also taken him to Svalbard, 600 miles south of the North Pole.

Photos: A glacier in Svalbard.