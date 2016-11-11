One photographer, though, has trained his lens on a different glinting saucer-shape on the ground.

The swirling geometry and eerie light lend the plant an artistic quality, Reuben Wu believes.

"I really appreciate seeing the beauty of the engineering and that's the thing that draws me to these places."

Wu, who comes from a design and engineering background, is best known for being a member of the four-piece British electro-band Ladytron

His interest in photography was inspired, in part, by road trips with the band whilst touring the US.

Hovering above a forest of metal and glass. Music by @zakmarcom A video posted by Reuben Wu (@itsreuben) on Aug 13, 2016 at 8:49am PDT

"Because of the schedule we had, we pretty much had no time to explore. I only really saw a glimpse even though we drove across America quite a few times. So, one of the things I always really wanted to do was to go back and do it properly."

The environmental thread to his photos extends to glaciers -- his first dedicated photography trip was to the Svalbard Islands , 600 miles south of the North Pole and other subjects include have wind turbines -- notably an array off the coast of Block Island on the US's east coast.

"Renewable energy sources are really exciting ... it's constantly changing right now," he says.