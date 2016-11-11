Photos: Curves steal the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week Beauty supersized -- showcasing real women – 'About That Curvy Life' -- an empowerment platform dedicated to curvy women -- took to the runway at this year's Lagos Fashion & Design Week (LFDW) to showcase plus-size fashion.

Pictured: Models backstage at LFDW. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images. Hide Caption 1 of 14

"I've always been plus size and it's always bothered me that there were never images of people who looked like me in the media," founder of empowerment platform 'About That Curvy Life' Latasha Ngwube tells CNN.

Pictured: A man photographs plus-size models at LFDW in October 2016. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images

Pictured: A man photographs plus-size models at LFDW in October 2016. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images Hide Caption 2 of 14

"Lagos is the fashion capital of the continent, as well as being the country of bigger-boned women and men," explains Ngwube.

Pictured: Plus-size models pose for a picture prior to LFDW. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images

Pictured: Plus-size models pose for a picture prior to LFDW. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images Hide Caption 3 of 14

The fashion and lifestyle journalist lobbied her heart out to feature a plus-size collective at Africa's biggest fashion event of the year.

Pictured: Models at LFDW display clothes by designer Osa Aisien from MaBello Clothier, the first solely Nigerian brand catering for women with curves.

Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images

Pictured: Models at LFDW display clothes by designer Osa Aisien from MaBello Clothier, the first solely Nigerian brand catering for women with curves.

Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images Hide Caption 4 of 14

All the designers Ngwube chose for her collective were first timers on the runway. "For them to be making their first outings on such a platform was beyond belief," she says.

Pictured: A model wears a creation by designer Makioba Olugbile.

Pictured: A model wears a creation by designer Makioba Olugbile. Hide Caption 5 of 14

Ngwube chose a classic black and white theme for her collective in order to present the "timeless colors of fashion".

Pictured: A plus-size model shows off a creation by designer Aisha Abubakr from Aisha Abu-Bakr Luxury Design. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images

Pictured: A plus-size model shows off a creation by designer Aisha Abubakr from Aisha Abu-Bakr Luxury Design. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images Hide Caption 6 of 14

"We've already got curvy bodies, there's no need for us to come out there and try to be overtly sexy," says Ngwube.

Pictured: Models get made up backstage at LFDW. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images

Pictured: Models get made up backstage at LFDW. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images Hide Caption 7 of 14

"We're trying to start a conversation, we're getting a foot in the door. People have to see plus fashion in a way they never have before."

Pictured: A male model shows off some of the new collection from ÀSSIÀN by fashion designer Matiu Gordun. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images

Pictured: A male model shows off some of the new collection from ÀSSIÀN by fashion designer Matiu Gordun. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images Hide Caption 8 of 14

Ngwube hired a veteran model to train her models four times a week, as some had never modeled before. "The training was so they would be ready to face whatever kind of energy they would be meeting, because we didn't know what to expect."

Pictured: Male models display creations from ÀSSIÀN.

Pictured: Male models display creations from ÀSSIÀN. Hide Caption 9 of 14

As the first model took to the runway the crowd brought the house down. Ngwube snuck into the crowd to watch the crowd standing, screaming and clapping. "I was shaking and crying in the crowd, I couldn't contain it."

Pictured: Designer Makioba Olugbile greets a cheering crowd.

Pictured: Designer Makioba Olugbile greets a cheering crowd. Hide Caption 10 of 14

According to Ngwube the plus-size models really owned the runway. "This was a mission of firsts and they walked like their lives depended on it."

Pictured: Models sport creations by designer Tobi Ogundipe of Tosfa.

Pictured: Models sport creations by designer Tobi Ogundipe of Tosfa. Hide Caption 11 of 14

Looking back on the event Ngwube (pictured) is confident that they have made a real case for plus size that everyone could relate to. "We had the courage to say: 'I am not what fashion says I should be," she told CNN.

Now Ngwube is looking at starting a plus-size modeling agency as well as a series of Body Confidence talks.

Pictured: Ngwube takes to the runway after a successful run at LFDW.

Pictured: Ngwube takes to the runway after a successful run at LFDW. Hide Caption 13 of 14