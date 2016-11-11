Congo: UN delegates visit amid political turmoil

Story highlights It's not clear what will happen when President Joseph Kabila's two terms in office end next month

Human Rights Watch has warned the country "could descend into widespread violence and chaos"

(CNN) Members of the UN Security Council are slated to visit the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday amid mounting international concern about increased violence and political unrest in the troubled Central African nation.

President Joseph Kabila's two terms in office are due to end December 19. But it remains unclear whether he will step down then and, if so, who might take charge.

Members of a UN-backed group agreed last month to push back elections originally due in November to April 2018, but the process has been criticized for not legitimately involving opposition, as virtually all opposition parties boycotted the process.

In the course of a four-day trip, the UNSC delegates are expected to visit Beni, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as the capital, Kinshasa. The final day will be spent in Luanda, in neighboring Angola.

Read More