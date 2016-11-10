Breaking News

The week in 35 photos

Updated 6:36 AM ET, Fri November 11, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama during a meeting at the White House on Thursday, November 10. Trump won the election just two days before, defeating Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. &quot;As I said last night, my No. 1 priority in the next two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our President-elect is successful,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-obama-paul-ryan-washington/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Obama said&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
US President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama during a meeting at the White House on Thursday, November 10. Trump won the election just two days before, defeating Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. "As I said last night, my No. 1 priority in the next two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our President-elect is successful," Obama said.
Hide Caption
1 of 35
A man reacts as he watches voting results at the Javits Center in New York on Tuesday, November 8. Supporters of Hillary Clinton had their hopes shattered after Republican nominee &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/08/politics/election-day-2016-highlights/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Donald Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
A man reacts as he watches voting results at the Javits Center in New York on Tuesday, November 8. Supporters of Hillary Clinton had their hopes shattered after Republican nominee Donald Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States.
Hide Caption
2 of 35
A woman watches oil wells set ablaze by ISIS militants in Qayyara, Iraq, on Friday, November 4. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/05/middleeast/iraq-mosul-offensive/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;As the fight to retake Mosul from ISIS&lt;/a&gt; rages on, ISIS militants have been &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/12/world/burning-oil-wells-isis-iraq/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;setting oil wells on fire&lt;/a&gt; in the hopes of obscuring the views of Iraqi and coalition warplanes.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
A woman watches oil wells set ablaze by ISIS militants in Qayyara, Iraq, on Friday, November 4. As the fight to retake Mosul from ISIS rages on, ISIS militants have been setting oil wells on fire in the hopes of obscuring the views of Iraqi and coalition warplanes.
Hide Caption
3 of 35
Migrants in a dinghy wait to be rescued by the Italian Red Cross and the Migrant Offshore Aid Station, a private Malta-based humanitarian organization, in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, November 4. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/03/world/gallery/europes-refugee-crisis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Europe&#39;s migration crisis in 25 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Migrants in a dinghy wait to be rescued by the Italian Red Cross and the Migrant Offshore Aid Station, a private Malta-based humanitarian organization, in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, November 4. Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos
Hide Caption
4 of 35
A SWAT team sniper moves atop a building to cover a barricaded suspect in Azusa, California, on Tuesday, November 8. One person was killed and two were injured after a man opened fire near a Southern California polling station. The suspected shooter had been &quot;bingeing on cocaine,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/08/politics/la-area-polling-station-on-lockdown-after-shots-nearby-at-least-two-victims/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;police said&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
A SWAT team sniper moves atop a building to cover a barricaded suspect in Azusa, California, on Tuesday, November 8. One person was killed and two were injured after a man opened fire near a Southern California polling station. The suspected shooter had been "bingeing on cocaine," police said.
Hide Caption
5 of 35
A police officer holds a baby koala in a bag at a police station in Brisbane, Australia, on Sunday, November 6. Police found the koala, &lt;a href=&quot;http://mypolice.qld.gov.au/southbrisbane/2016/11/07/youll-never-guess-found-inside-one-womans-bag-wishart/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;which they later named Alfred&lt;/a&gt;, during a traffic stop after asking the driver if she had anything with her.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
A police officer holds a baby koala in a bag at a police station in Brisbane, Australia, on Sunday, November 6. Police found the koala, which they later named Alfred, during a traffic stop after asking the driver if she had anything with her.
Hide Caption
6 of 35
Anti-capitalist protesters take part in the Million Masks March, an annual event held on Guy Fawkes Night by the hacker collective Anonymous, in London on Saturday, November 5. Many people sport the &quot;V for Vendetta&quot; mask of Guy Fawkes, who was sentenced to death in 1605 for trying to blow up the United Kingdom&#39;s Houses of Parliament.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Anti-capitalist protesters take part in the Million Masks March, an annual event held on Guy Fawkes Night by the hacker collective Anonymous, in London on Saturday, November 5. Many people sport the "V for Vendetta" mask of Guy Fawkes, who was sentenced to death in 1605 for trying to blow up the United Kingdom's Houses of Parliament.
Hide Caption
7 of 35
Hillary Clinton &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/09/politics/clinton-to-offer-remarks-in-new-york-city/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;delivers a painful concession speech&lt;/a&gt; to supporters and campaign staff in New York on Wednesday, November 9. &quot;Donald Trump is going to be our president,&quot; Clinton said. &quot;We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead.&quot;
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Hillary Clinton delivers a painful concession speech to supporters and campaign staff in New York on Wednesday, November 9. "Donald Trump is going to be our president," Clinton said. "We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead."
Hide Caption
8 of 35
Muslim protesters pull barbed wire blocking a road that leads to the presidential palace during a rally against Gov. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday, November 4. Purnama, commonly known as Ahok, is a member of Indonesia&#39;s Christian minority and is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/03/asia/jakarta-islamist-governor-protest/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;alleged to have insulted Islam&lt;/a&gt; by criticizing his opponent&#39;s use of a Quranic verse in a speech.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Muslim protesters pull barbed wire blocking a road that leads to the presidential palace during a rally against Gov. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday, November 4. Purnama, commonly known as Ahok, is a member of Indonesia's Christian minority and is alleged to have insulted Islam by criticizing his opponent's use of a Quranic verse in a speech.
Hide Caption
9 of 35
Participants stand on stage during the Miss and Mister Baden-Wurttemberg beauty contest in Rheinstetten, Germany, on Friday, November 4.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Participants stand on stage during the Miss and Mister Baden-Wurttemberg beauty contest in Rheinstetten, Germany, on Friday, November 4.
Hide Caption
10 of 35
Turkish police officers detain Sebahat Tuncel, a Kurdish politician and former member of Parliament, at a demonstration in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Friday, November 4.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Turkish police officers detain Sebahat Tuncel, a Kurdish politician and former member of Parliament, at a demonstration in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Friday, November 4.
Hide Caption
11 of 35
Britain&#39;s Prince Harry visits the Field of Remembrance in London on Thursday, November 10. Harry paid tribute to the nation&#39;s war dead ahead of Armistice Day.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Britain's Prince Harry visits the Field of Remembrance in London on Thursday, November 10. Harry paid tribute to the nation's war dead ahead of Armistice Day.
Hide Caption
12 of 35
Robert Durst, millionaire real estate heir, speaks in a Los Angeles court on Monday, November 7. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/23/us/robert-durst-investigation/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Durst has been charged in the 2000 murder&lt;/a&gt; of Susan Berman, his longtime friend.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Robert Durst, millionaire real estate heir, speaks in a Los Angeles court on Monday, November 7. Durst has been charged in the 2000 murder of Susan Berman, his longtime friend.
Hide Caption
13 of 35
Dogs peek through a horse trailer at a ranch in San Felipe Pueblo, New Mexico, on Sunday, November 6.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Dogs peek through a horse trailer at a ranch in San Felipe Pueblo, New Mexico, on Sunday, November 6.
Hide Caption
14 of 35
A boy laughs aboard the Topaz Responder ship, run by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station and the Red Cross, before arriving in Italy on Monday, November 7.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
A boy laughs aboard the Topaz Responder ship, run by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station and the Red Cross, before arriving in Italy on Monday, November 7.
Hide Caption
15 of 35
Members of the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, carry a person who was wounded after airstrikes in Aleppo, Syria, on Saturday, November 5. Since the civil war began in 2011, an estimated &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.unmultimedia.org/radio/english/2016/04/syria-envoy-claims-400000-have-died-in-syria-conflict/#.WCT7ARorIQ-&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;400,000 Syrians have been killed&lt;/a&gt;, according to the United Nations.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Members of the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, carry a person who was wounded after airstrikes in Aleppo, Syria, on Saturday, November 5. Since the civil war began in 2011, an estimated 400,000 Syrians have been killed, according to the United Nations.
Hide Caption
16 of 35
A rainbow is seen during a joint Russian, Belarusian and Serbian military exercise near Belgrade, Serbia, on Monday, November 7.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
A rainbow is seen during a joint Russian, Belarusian and Serbian military exercise near Belgrade, Serbia, on Monday, November 7.
Hide Caption
17 of 35
An Iraqi special forces soldier is treated for injuries in Gogjali, on the eastern edges of Mosul, Iraq, on Sunday, November 6. Around 100,000 Iraqi-led forces have been in a decisive push toward Mosul since October 17 in the hopes of retaking the city from ISIS. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/17/world/gallery/mosul/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 35 photos
An Iraqi special forces soldier is treated for injuries in Gogjali, on the eastern edges of Mosul, Iraq, on Sunday, November 6. Around 100,000 Iraqi-led forces have been in a decisive push toward Mosul since October 17 in the hopes of retaking the city from ISIS. Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Hide Caption
18 of 35
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated to celebrate the ratification of the COP21 climate change agreement in Paris on Friday, November 4. The agreement, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/14/opinions/sutter-cop21-climate-5-things/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;adopted by 195 countries in October&lt;/a&gt;, aims to reduce the world&#39;s fossil fuel emissions as well as keep the world&#39;s temperature increase &quot;well below&quot; 2 degrees Celsius.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated to celebrate the ratification of the COP21 climate change agreement in Paris on Friday, November 4. The agreement, adopted by 195 countries in October, aims to reduce the world's fossil fuel emissions as well as keep the world's temperature increase "well below" 2 degrees Celsius.
Hide Caption
19 of 35
&lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/OCFireRescue/status/796850042539745281&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Orange County Fire and Rescue&lt;/a&gt; tweeted this image of a bald eagle trapped in a storm drain in Orange County, Florida. The other eagle pictured flew away. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.wftv.com/news/local/eagle-stuck-in-storm-drain-shuts-down-orange-county-road/466050468&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;CNN affiliate WFTV&lt;/a&gt; reported that the bird was trapped for about 90 minutes.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Orange County Fire and Rescue tweeted this image of a bald eagle trapped in a storm drain in Orange County, Florida. The other eagle pictured flew away. CNN affiliate WFTV reported that the bird was trapped for about 90 minutes.
Hide Caption
20 of 35
Bridget Anne Kelly, left, is held by her lawyer Michael Critchley while talking to reporters in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday, November 4. Kelly, former deputy chief of staff for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, was found &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/04/politics/bridgegate-case-verdict-reached/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;guilty on all counts in the George Washington Bridge traffic trial&lt;/a&gt;. Also known as Bridgegate, the trial came about after lanes on the George Washington Bridge were closed in 2013 in an apparent act of political retribution. Bill Baroni, former deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, was also found guilty on all counts.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Bridget Anne Kelly, left, is held by her lawyer Michael Critchley while talking to reporters in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday, November 4. Kelly, former deputy chief of staff for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, was found guilty on all counts in the George Washington Bridge traffic trial. Also known as Bridgegate, the trial came about after lanes on the George Washington Bridge were closed in 2013 in an apparent act of political retribution. Bill Baroni, former deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, was also found guilty on all counts.
Hide Caption
21 of 35
A family salvages a mattress from charred debris after an early morning fire that destroyed hundreds of homes in the indigenous Amazonian community of Cantagallo, in Lima, Peru, on Friday, November 4.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
A family salvages a mattress from charred debris after an early morning fire that destroyed hundreds of homes in the indigenous Amazonian community of Cantagallo, in Lima, Peru, on Friday, November 4.
Hide Caption
22 of 35
Children swing near an election billboard promoting Nicaragua&#39;s President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, in Managua, Nicaragua, on Friday, November 4. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/06/americas/nicaragua-presidential-election/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ortega clinched a fourth term victory&lt;/a&gt; that day, but this time with his wife as his running mate.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Children swing near an election billboard promoting Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, in Managua, Nicaragua, on Friday, November 4. Ortega clinched a fourth term victory that day, but this time with his wife as his running mate.
Hide Caption
23 of 35
A worker with the Association for the Recuperation of Historical Memory exhumes the remains of victims executed by Gen. Francisco Franco&#39;s security forces during the Spanish Civil War in Porreres, Spain, on Friday, November 4.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
A worker with the Association for the Recuperation of Historical Memory exhumes the remains of victims executed by Gen. Francisco Franco's security forces during the Spanish Civil War in Porreres, Spain, on Friday, November 4.
Hide Caption
24 of 35
Protesters set an effigy of Donald Trump afire outside Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday, November 9. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/election-results-reaction-streets/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tens of thousands rallied in at least 25 US cities&lt;/a&gt; to protest Trump&#39;s unexpected victory in the divisive 2016 presidential election. Dozens were arrested.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Protesters set an effigy of Donald Trump afire outside Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday, November 9. Tens of thousands rallied in at least 25 US cities to protest Trump's unexpected victory in the divisive 2016 presidential election. Dozens were arrested.
Hide Caption
25 of 35
Migrant tents are seen during the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/04/europe/paris-migrant-camp-clearance/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;evacuation of a makeshift camp&lt;/a&gt; in Paris on Friday, November 4. Last month, French authorities &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/24/europe/france-calais-jungle-demolition/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;officially closed the Calais migrant camp known as the &quot;Jungle,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; and since then, thousands of migrants have been setting up makeshift camps elsewhere in the country.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Migrant tents are seen during the evacuation of a makeshift camp in Paris on Friday, November 4. Last month, French authorities officially closed the Calais migrant camp known as the "Jungle," and since then, thousands of migrants have been setting up makeshift camps elsewhere in the country.
Hide Caption
26 of 35
Indian officials and animal rescue team members assist an injured elephant named Sidda on the outskirts of Bangalore, India, on Wednesday, November 9. According to local media, the wild elephant has been suffering from numerous injuries, and the Indian Army joined with the state forest department to help Sidda.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Indian officials and animal rescue team members assist an injured elephant named Sidda on the outskirts of Bangalore, India, on Wednesday, November 9. According to local media, the wild elephant has been suffering from numerous injuries, and the Indian Army joined with the state forest department to help Sidda.
Hide Caption
27 of 35
A Nepalese woman prays to the setting sun while standing in the Bagmati River during the Chhath Puja festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday, November 6. Chhath Puja is celebrated in honor of the Hindu sun God Surya, and sees people come together to worship for a peaceful and prosperous life and good will.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
A Nepalese woman prays to the setting sun while standing in the Bagmati River during the Chhath Puja festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday, November 6. Chhath Puja is celebrated in honor of the Hindu sun God Surya, and sees people come together to worship for a peaceful and prosperous life and good will.
Hide Caption
28 of 35
People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend festival in Whitby, England, on Sunday, November 6. The biannual music event brings together thousands of goths and alternative lifestyle fans from the United Kingdom and around the world.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend festival in Whitby, England, on Sunday, November 6. The biannual music event brings together thousands of goths and alternative lifestyle fans from the United Kingdom and around the world.
Hide Caption
29 of 35
A woman reacts in her damaged apartment after an explosion in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Friday, November 4. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.reuters.com/article/us-turkey-security-blast-idUSKBN12Z0G2?il=0&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;According to Reuters&lt;/a&gt;, Kurdish militants set off a car bomb, killing eight people and wounding more than 100.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
A woman reacts in her damaged apartment after an explosion in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Friday, November 4. According to Reuters, Kurdish militants set off a car bomb, killing eight people and wounding more than 100.
Hide Caption
30 of 35
Frances Bradley prays at the fence separating her home from Todd Kohlhepp&#39;s home in Woodruff, South Carolina, on Sunday, November 6. Kohlhepp, a 45-year-old real estate agent who &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/05/us/south-carolina-chained-womans-boyfriend-body-idd/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;confessed to a 2003 quadruple homicide&lt;/a&gt;, has now been &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/03/us/missing-south-carolina-woman-found/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her captive for two months&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Frances Bradley prays at the fence separating her home from Todd Kohlhepp's home in Woodruff, South Carolina, on Sunday, November 6. Kohlhepp, a 45-year-old real estate agent who confessed to a 2003 quadruple homicide, has now been accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her captive for two months.
Hide Caption
31 of 35
Men ride bikes along a road in the town of Bamiyan, northwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, November 6.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Men ride bikes along a road in the town of Bamiyan, northwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, November 6.
Hide Caption
32 of 35
Ahmed Manasra, center, leaves a court in Jerusalem on Monday, November 7. The 14-year-old Palestinian boy was sentenced to 12 years in prison for carrying out a stabbing attack that wounded two Israelis in October last year, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.reuters.com/article/us-israel-palestinians-sentence-idUSKBN1321XK?il=0&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to Reuters&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Ahmed Manasra, center, leaves a court in Jerusalem on Monday, November 7. The 14-year-old Palestinian boy was sentenced to 12 years in prison for carrying out a stabbing attack that wounded two Israelis in October last year, according to Reuters.
Hide Caption
33 of 35
Tambra Hofstetter, right, comforts her husband, Bruce Hofstetter, after visiting a flag honoring his high school friend Leo Green, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War, at Handy Park in Orange, California, on Sunday, November 6. The flags were part of Field of Valor, a patriotic tribute honoring veterans and active duty military personnel for their service.
Photos: The week in 35 photos
Tambra Hofstetter, right, comforts her husband, Bruce Hofstetter, after visiting a flag honoring his high school friend Leo Green, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War, at Handy Park in Orange, California, on Sunday, November 6. The flags were part of Field of Valor, a patriotic tribute honoring veterans and active duty military personnel for their service.
Hide Caption
34 of 35
An image of Donald Trump is projected on the Empire State Building in New York during the early hours of Wednesday, November 9, after Trump became President-elect of the United States. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/03/world/gallery/week-in-photos-1104/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 30 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 35 photos
An image of Donald Trump is projected on the Empire State Building in New York during the early hours of Wednesday, November 9, after Trump became President-elect of the United States. See last week in 30 photos
Hide Caption
35 of 35
01 week in photos 111102 week in photos 111103 week in photos 1111 RESTRICTED04 week in photos 111105 week in photos 111106 week in photos 1111 RESTRICTED07 week in photos 111108 week in photos 111109 week in photos 111110 week in photos 1111 RESTRICTED11 week in photos 111112 week in photos 1111 RESTRICTED13 week in photos 111114 week in photos 1111 RESTRICTED15 week in photos 111116 week in photos 1111 RESTRICTED17 week in photos 111118 week in photos 111119 week in photos 1111 RESTRICTEDeagle trapped orange county florida20 week in photos 111121 week in photos 111122 week in photos 111123 week in photos 111124 week in photos 1111 RESTRICTED25 week in photos 111126 week in photos 1111 RESTRICTED27 week in photos 1111 RESTRICTED28 week in photos 111129 week in photos 111130 week in photos 111131 week in photos 111132 week in photos 111133 week in photos 111134 week in photos 1111
Take a look at 35 photos of the week from November 4 through November 10.