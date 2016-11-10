The week in 35 photos

Anti-capitalist protesters take part in the Million Masks March, an annual event held on Guy Fawkes Night by the hacker collective Anonymous, in London on Saturday, November 5. Many people sport the "V for Vendetta" mask of Guy Fawkes, who was sentenced to death in 1605 for trying to blow up the United Kingdom's Houses of Parliament.
Participants stand on stage during the Miss and Mister Baden-Wurttemberg beauty contest in Rheinstetten, Germany, on Friday, November 4.
Turkish police officers detain Sebahat Tuncel, a Kurdish politician and former member of Parliament, at a demonstration in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Friday, November 4.
Britain's Prince Harry visits the Field of Remembrance in London on Thursday, November 10. Harry paid tribute to the nation's war dead ahead of Armistice Day.
Dogs peek through a horse trailer at a ranch in San Felipe Pueblo, New Mexico, on Sunday, November 6.
A boy laughs aboard the Topaz Responder ship, run by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station and the Red Cross, before arriving in Italy on Monday, November 7.
A rainbow is seen during a joint Russian, Belarusian and Serbian military exercise near Belgrade, Serbia, on Monday, November 7.
A family salvages a mattress from charred debris after an early morning fire that destroyed hundreds of homes in the indigenous Amazonian community of Cantagallo, in Lima, Peru, on Friday, November 4.
A worker with the Association for the Recuperation of Historical Memory exhumes the remains of victims executed by Gen. Francisco Franco's security forces during the Spanish Civil War in Porreres, Spain, on Friday, November 4.
Indian officials and animal rescue team members assist an injured elephant named Sidda on the outskirts of Bangalore, India, on Wednesday, November 9. According to local media, the wild elephant has been suffering from numerous injuries, and the Indian Army joined with the state forest department to help Sidda.
A Nepalese woman prays to the setting sun while standing in the Bagmati River during the Chhath Puja festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday, November 6. Chhath Puja is celebrated in honor of the Hindu sun God Surya, and sees people come together to worship for a peaceful and prosperous life and good will.
People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend festival in Whitby, England, on Sunday, November 6. The biannual music event brings together thousands of goths and alternative lifestyle fans from the United Kingdom and around the world.
Men ride bikes along a road in the town of Bamiyan, northwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, November 6.
Tambra Hofstetter, right, comforts her husband, Bruce Hofstetter, after visiting a flag honoring his high school friend Leo Green, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War, at Handy Park in Orange, California, on Sunday, November 6. The flags were part of Field of Valor, a patriotic tribute honoring veterans and active duty military personnel for their service.