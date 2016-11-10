Photos: The week in 35 photos US President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama during a meeting at the White House on Thursday, November 10. Trump won the election just two days before, defeating Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. "As I said last night, my No. 1 priority in the next two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our President-elect is successful," Obama said Hide Caption 1 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos A man reacts as he watches voting results at the Javits Center in New York on Tuesday, November 8. Supporters of Hillary Clinton had their hopes shattered after Republican nominee Donald Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States Hide Caption 2 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos A woman watches oil wells set ablaze by ISIS militants in Qayyara, Iraq, on Friday, November 4. As the fight to retake Mosul from ISIS rages on, ISIS militants have been setting oil wells on fire in the hopes of obscuring the views of Iraqi and coalition warplanes. Hide Caption 3 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Migrants in a dinghy wait to be rescued by the Italian Red Cross and the Migrant Offshore Aid Station, a private Malta-based humanitarian organization, in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, November 4. Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos Hide Caption 4 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos A SWAT team sniper moves atop a building to cover a barricaded suspect in Azusa, California, on Tuesday, November 8. One person was killed and two were injured after a man opened fire near a Southern California polling station. The suspected shooter had been "bingeing on cocaine," police said Hide Caption 5 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos A police officer holds a baby koala in a bag at a police station in Brisbane, Australia, on Sunday, November 6. Police found the koala, which they later named Alfred , during a traffic stop after asking the driver if she had anything with her. Hide Caption 6 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Anti-capitalist protesters take part in the Million Masks March, an annual event held on Guy Fawkes Night by the hacker collective Anonymous, in London on Saturday, November 5. Many people sport the "V for Vendetta" mask of Guy Fawkes, who was sentenced to death in 1605 for trying to blow up the United Kingdom's Houses of Parliament. Hide Caption 7 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Hillary Clinton delivers a painful concession speech to supporters and campaign staff in New York on Wednesday, November 9. "Donald Trump is going to be our president," Clinton said. "We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead." Hide Caption 8 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Muslim protesters pull barbed wire blocking a road that leads to the presidential palace during a rally against Gov. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday, November 4. Purnama, commonly known as Ahok, is a member of Indonesia's Christian minority and is alleged to have insulted Islam by criticizing his opponent's use of a Quranic verse in a speech. Hide Caption 9 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Participants stand on stage during the Miss and Mister Baden-Wurttemberg beauty contest in Rheinstetten, Germany, on Friday, November 4. Hide Caption 10 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Turkish police officers detain Sebahat Tuncel, a Kurdish politician and former member of Parliament, at a demonstration in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Friday, November 4. Hide Caption 11 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Britain's Prince Harry visits the Field of Remembrance in London on Thursday, November 10. Harry paid tribute to the nation's war dead ahead of Armistice Day. Hide Caption 12 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Robert Durst, millionaire real estate heir, speaks in a Los Angeles court on Monday, November 7. Durst has been charged in the 2000 murder of Susan Berman, his longtime friend. Hide Caption 13 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Dogs peek through a horse trailer at a ranch in San Felipe Pueblo, New Mexico, on Sunday, November 6. Hide Caption 14 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos A boy laughs aboard the Topaz Responder ship, run by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station and the Red Cross, before arriving in Italy on Monday, November 7. Hide Caption 15 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Members of the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, carry a person who was wounded after airstrikes in Aleppo, Syria, on Saturday, November 5. Since the civil war began in 2011, an estimated 400,000 Syrians have been killed , according to the United Nations. Hide Caption 16 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos A rainbow is seen during a joint Russian, Belarusian and Serbian military exercise near Belgrade, Serbia, on Monday, November 7. Hide Caption 17 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos An Iraqi special forces soldier is treated for injuries in Gogjali, on the eastern edges of Mosul, Iraq, on Sunday, November 6. Around 100,000 Iraqi-led forces have been in a decisive push toward Mosul since October 17 in the hopes of retaking the city from ISIS. Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Hide Caption 18 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos The Eiffel Tower is illuminated to celebrate the ratification of the COP21 climate change agreement in Paris on Friday, November 4. The agreement, adopted by 195 countries in October , aims to reduce the world's fossil fuel emissions as well as keep the world's temperature increase "well below" 2 degrees Celsius. Hide Caption 19 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Orange County Fire and Rescue tweeted this image of a bald eagle trapped in a storm drain in Orange County, Florida. The other eagle pictured flew away. CNN affiliate WFTV reported that the bird was trapped for about 90 minutes. Hide Caption 20 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Bridget Anne Kelly, left, is held by her lawyer Michael Critchley while talking to reporters in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday, November 4. Kelly, former deputy chief of staff for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, was found guilty on all counts in the George Washington Bridge traffic trial . Also known as Bridgegate, the trial came about after lanes on the George Washington Bridge were closed in 2013 in an apparent act of political retribution. Bill Baroni, former deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, was also found guilty on all counts. Hide Caption 21 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos A family salvages a mattress from charred debris after an early morning fire that destroyed hundreds of homes in the indigenous Amazonian community of Cantagallo, in Lima, Peru, on Friday, November 4. Hide Caption 22 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Children swing near an election billboard promoting Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, in Managua, Nicaragua, on Friday, November 4. Ortega clinched a fourth term victory that day, but this time with his wife as his running mate. Hide Caption 23 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos A worker with the Association for the Recuperation of Historical Memory exhumes the remains of victims executed by Gen. Francisco Franco's security forces during the Spanish Civil War in Porreres, Spain, on Friday, November 4. Hide Caption 24 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Protesters set an effigy of Donald Trump afire outside Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday, November 9. Tens of thousands rallied in at least 25 US cities to protest Trump's unexpected victory in the divisive 2016 presidential election. Dozens were arrested. Hide Caption 25 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Indian officials and animal rescue team members assist an injured elephant named Sidda on the outskirts of Bangalore, India, on Wednesday, November 9. According to local media, the wild elephant has been suffering from numerous injuries, and the Indian Army joined with the state forest department to help Sidda. Hide Caption 27 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos A Nepalese woman prays to the setting sun while standing in the Bagmati River during the Chhath Puja festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday, November 6. Chhath Puja is celebrated in honor of the Hindu sun God Surya, and sees people come together to worship for a peaceful and prosperous life and good will. Hide Caption 28 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend festival in Whitby, England, on Sunday, November 6. The biannual music event brings together thousands of goths and alternative lifestyle fans from the United Kingdom and around the world. Hide Caption 29 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos A woman reacts in her damaged apartment after an explosion in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Friday, November 4. According to Reuters , Kurdish militants set off a car bomb, killing eight people and wounding more than 100. Hide Caption 30 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Men ride bikes along a road in the town of Bamiyan, northwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, November 6. Hide Caption 32 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Ahmed Manasra, center, leaves a court in Jerusalem on Monday, November 7. The 14-year-old Palestinian boy was sentenced to 12 years in prison for carrying out a stabbing attack that wounded two Israelis in October last year, according to Reuters Hide Caption 33 of 35

Photos: The week in 35 photos Tambra Hofstetter, right, comforts her husband, Bruce Hofstetter, after visiting a flag honoring his high school friend Leo Green, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War, at Handy Park in Orange, California, on Sunday, November 6. The flags were part of Field of Valor, a patriotic tribute honoring veterans and active duty military personnel for their service. Hide Caption 34 of 35