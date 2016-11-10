Story highlights The officers were responding to a call about a domestic disturbance

Canonsburg is about 15 miles southwest of Pittsburgh

(CNN) Two police officers were shot outside a Pittsburgh-area home early Thursday as they checked a report about a domestic dispute, spurring authorities to evacuate some homes and cancel school as officers searched for the shooter, police said.

The two Canonsburg police officers were shot "as soon as they approached the front of the residence" in Canonsburg, state police Trooper Melinda Bondarenka said.

The officers' names and their conditions were not immediately released.

Bondarenka said the officers were sent to the home to check on a report of a domestic dispute at about 3:15 a.m. ET. An active "protection from abuse" order -- a restraining order issued by a judge -- is associated with someone in the home, Bondarenka said, without elaborating.

Homes in the area were evacuated after the shooting, Bondarenka said, and the Canon-McMillan School District canceled classes for the day.

