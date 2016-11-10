Story highlights Agency has issued TFRs near major sporting events, political conventions and nuclear sites

The VIP movement restriction expires January 21, after the inauguration

(CNN) People can wave "Love trumps hate" signs or burn the American flag in protest outside Trump Tower, but don't even think about flying over what the Trump Organization calls "the most prestigious intersection in all of New York City."

The Federal Aviation Administration has imposed temporary flight restrictions over Donald Trump's gleaming Manhattan high-rise as a safety measure following his victory in Tuesday's presidential election.

The zone has a 2 nautical mile radius and bars flights below 3,000 feet, according to the FAA. Military aircraft supporting the US Secret Service and emergency aircraft are exempt.

The restriction, which cites "VIP" movement as the reason for its implementation, expires January 21, the day after the president-elect's inauguration.

A similar flight restriction was issued for the Indianapolis residence of the incoming vice president and current governor of Indiana, Mike Pence.

Read More