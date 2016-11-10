Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
(CNN)Good Thursday morning. We promise we'll return to our regular newsletter format tomorrow. It's just that there's still so much post-election news to cram. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
It's the day after the day after, and the world's still trying to wrap its head around these words: President Donald Trump. (Here's how he won in 7 charts.)
Some are taking it harder than others. Thousands took to the streets in at least 25 cities, their disbelief channeled into one defiant message: "Not my President. Not today." In New York 5,000 people, including Lady Gaga, marched to Trump Tower. In L.A. they blocked a highway and set fire to a Trump pinata head. Outside the White House, they held a candlelight vigil. Just hope all these people voted.
This morning, President Obama meets with Trump, the successor who can't wait to rip up his legacy. Wonder what they'll talk about. Maybe Obama can tell Trump he thinks he's "uniquely unqualified" for the job. Maybe Trump will ask Obama for his birth certificate. Oh, to be a fly on the wall at this one.
You could tell Hillary Clinton's concession speech was killing her, but she fought through the pain to deliver a powerful message to girls watching: "Never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and to achieve your own dreams." (BTW, she's winning the popular vote. A lot of good that does now.)
So just what will Trump's America look like? How soon will deportation forces sweep through the streets? When will construction begin on that Mexico wall? Is Obamacare toast on Day 1? Not so fast. Trump may have both a GOP House and Senate to work with, but there are still lots of hurdles for his campaign promises. Welcome to government, Mr. Trump.
And finally ... The elections: TGIO. You're ready to go back to work, but you have to listen to the gloating/complaining of the guy in the next cubicle. Here's how to navigate this post-election world with some kindness and grace.