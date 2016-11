Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) Good Thursday morning. We promise we'll return to our regular newsletter format tomorrow. It's just that there's still so much post-election news to cram. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

It's the day after the day after, and the world's still trying to wrap its head around these words: President Donald Trump. (Here's how he won in 7 charts.

Some are taking it harder than others. Thousands took to the streets in at least 25 cities, their disbelief channeled into one defiant message: " Thousands took to the streets in at least 25 cities, their disbelief channeled into one defiant message: " Not my President. Not today. " In New York 5,000 people, including Lady Gaga, marched to Trump Tower. In L.A. they blocked a highway and set fire to a Trump pinata head. Outside the White House, they held a candlelight vigil. Just hope all these people voted.

President Obama meets with Trump, the successor who can't wait to This morning,, the successor who can't wait to rip up his legacy . Wonder what they'll talk about. Maybe Obama can tell Trump he thinks he's "uniquely unqualified" for the job. Maybe Trump will ask Obama for his birth certificate. Oh, to be a fly on the wall at this one.

Hillary Clinton's concession speech was killing her, but she fought through the pain You could tellwas killing her, but she fought through the pain to deliver a powerful message to girls watching: "Never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and to achieve your own dreams." (BTW, she's winning the popular vote . A lot of good that does now.)

