People are leaving love notes to America on the New York subway

(CNN) Sometimes people just need a hug, or a nice word, or anything to shake off the ugliness of the long, hard election season.

Fortunately, even when the country feels so divided, kindness always finds a way to unite.

People are leaving nice notes on the New York subway

Subway love notes to America. New York values. pic.twitter.com/V0ZlbqNRD6 — Clare Malone (@ClareMalone) November 9, 2016

Some people are describing them as "Subway Therapy" and "love notes to America."

One of the many reasons I love NY.. Walk into the subway & bump into these love notes to America.. NEW YORK VALUES.. pic.twitter.com/OxLFAaJyRL — Jennifer Guedes ❌⭕️ (@Jenn_Guedes) November 10, 2016

And offering free hugs