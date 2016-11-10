Story highlights Aviators will race 8,000 miles across Africa in vintage planes

Participating countries anticipate economic and environmental benefits

(CNN) In 1928, Irish pilot Lady Sophie Marie Heath made history with the first solo flight across the length of Africa, an 8,000-mile journey from Cairo to Cape Town.

Africa was a hotspot for pioneers during the early years of aviation, and this rich history is to receive an update.

On November 11, a fleet of 15 vintage aircraft will take off from the Greek island of Crete for an epic race across 10 countries, over 35 days, to a finish line in Cape Town. Each pilot will fly a single-engine biplane produced before 1939.

"This has never been done with this number of biplanes over this duration of time over this sort of distance," says Sam Rutherford of Prepare2Go, the logistics company organizing the Vintage Air Rally . "There could be a good reason for that! We are about to find out."

From the pyramids of Giza to Victoria Falls, the rally promises spectacular moments for the pilots.

