(CNN)CNN's Wolf Blitzer, a former White House correspondent, issued a rebuke to Donald Trump's transition team on Thursday for its failure to notify reporters the President-elect was leaving Washington for New York.
"That's unacceptable," said Blitzer, speaking on "The Situation Room." "They have got to fix that."
"It is truly unacceptable," he added, citing his experience as CNN's White House correspondent. "The President-elect and the President. A pool of reporters should be with them on a trip like that."
After meeting with President Obama, Trump and his team departed for New York, apparently without informing members of the press.
Another breach in protocol occurred earlier in the day when Trump left his traveling press corps in New York. That one earned a rebuke from The White House Correspondents' Association.
"The White House Correspondents' Association is deeply concerned by President-elect Donald Trump's decision to reject the practice of traveling with a 'protective pool' of reporters for his first visit to Washington since the election," Jeff Mason, the president of the White House Correspondents' Association, told CNNMoney.
Later in the day, Hope Hicks, a spokeswoman for Trump, sought to assuage reporters' fears, saying the team planned to adhere to tradition going forward.
"We fully expect to operate a traditional pool and look forward to implementing our plans in the near future," said Hicks in a statement. "We appreciate your patience as we navigate the transition process."