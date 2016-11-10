(CNN) CNN's Wolf Blitzer, a former White House correspondent, issued a rebuke to Donald Trump's transition team on Thursday for its failure to notify reporters the President-elect was leaving Washington for New York.

"That's unacceptable," said Blitzer, speaking on "The Situation Room." "They have got to fix that."

"It is truly unacceptable," he added, citing his experience as CNN's White House correspondent. "The President-elect and the President. A pool of reporters should be with them on a trip like that."

After meeting with President Obama, Trump and his team departed for New York, apparently without informing members of the press.

Another breach in protocol occurred earlier in the day when Trump left his traveling press corps in New York. That one earned a rebuke from The White House Correspondents' Association.

Read More