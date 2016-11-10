How did Trump win? Here are 24 theories

Story highlights We are left to sketch the first draft of history

Here are 24 different explanations -- some way more realistic than others -- for Trump's win

(CNN) Here is one thing we know: Donald Trump, against all odds, will be the next President of the United States.

That's a fact. How exactly it came to be is an open question. There will be dozens of books written about the real estate magnate's path to the White House. From his trampling of the Republican primary field to a convincing electoral victory over Hillary Clinton after a shockingly nasty general election campaign, some could arrive in volumes.

For now, though, we are left to sketch the first draft of history. And, like so many rough outlines, this one is a little messy.

Here are 24 different explanations -- some way more realistic than others -- for Trump's win:

1. He won because of Facebook and its inability or unwillingness to crack down on fake news