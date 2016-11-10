Watching the results with a 103-year-old Hillary Clinton supporter

(CNN) A woman was on the verge of becoming president, and Ruline Steininger -- 103 years old -- believed on Tuesday that she would witness that moment in history.

Born in 1913 before the first World War when women could not vote, Steininger was the model citizen this year. In February, she caucused for Hillary Clinton a cold February night

"I've got a big job ahead of me ... I've got to live!" she said at the time. "After that, OK, I can die if I want to, but I'm going to live until she's elected."

Standing up from her walker with a handmade "Hillary" sign attached to the front, Steininger clasped Clinton's hand, She told the Democratic nominee: "I'm not taking any chance and leaving it 'til the election. When you're 103, you make every minute count."

