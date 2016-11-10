Story highlights "Look it's really not an issue," the RNC chairman said about the administration

Reince Priebus praised Trump's victory speech, where he said he'd be a president for all people

Washington (CNN) Reince Priebus, the chairman of the Republican National Committee, said Thursday he doesn't know what role he'll have in President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

CNN's Jake Tapper asked Priebus what job would be "best suited" for him beyond RNC chairman.

"I don't know Jake," Priebus said on CNN's "The Lead." "You're clever to ask the question that way through the side door instead of the front door. But, look it's really not an issue. Honestly, it just isn't. Right now, basically most of us have had two hours of sleep in four days. I think people are taking a breath, getting some of the details figured out. There's just these transition teams, as you know, have been working for months and months. So slowly but surely those details will come out."

Priebus praised Trump's victory speech early Wednesday morning, when he said he'd work for all Americans as president.

