Obama welcomes Cleveland Cavaliers to White House

(CNN) President Barack Obama welcomed the kings of Cleveland to the White House Thursday, congratulating the team for finally bringing an NBA championship trophy home to what he called "Believeland."

"This is a city that throughout sports history has been through a lot," the President said. "'The Fumble,' 'The Drive,' Jordan over Ehlo, a whole lot more."

But through it all, Obama said, "Cleveland was always Believeland," adding, "that's why the Cavs have always given back to their fans and the community that's been so loyal to them."

The reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers visited the White House on the same day as another high-profile visitor: President-elect Donald Trump.

The President invited the team after it defeated the Golden State Warriors for the NBA title in a thrilling seven-game series, which delivered the city its first professional sports championship since 1964.

