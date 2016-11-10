NAACP president: Voter suppression helped Trump win

Story highlights "It's absolutely not a free and fair election," Cornell Williams Brooks said

Washington (CNN) NAACP President Cornell William Brooks said Thursday that Donald Trump's electoral victory benefited from voter suppression.

Brooks spoke out after tens of thousands of people filled the streets in at least 25 US cities overnight to protest Trump's victory.

"We have a President-elect who was elected literally with two thumbs and eight fingers on the scale in terms of depressed, suppressed votes in communities all across the country," he continued. "Within days of this election, we had 4,000 voter registrations purged in North Carolina, a state held to have engaged in intentional racial discrimination with respect to the vote."

He told Blitzer that the NAACP has seen no less than 10 cases of voter suppression.

