Story highlights
- A photo released by the White House showed the two sitting next to each other
- The two moms discussed raising children in the White House.
(CNN)While all eyes were on President Barack Obama and President-Elect Donald Trump's meeting in the Oval Office Thursday, another changing of the guard meeting was taking place a few doors down between First Lady Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.
The first lady hosted the soon-to-be first lady for tea and a tour of the White House residence, Press Secretary Josh Earnest said in the White House briefing.
A photo released by the White House showed the two sitting next to each other in gold chairs speaking in the Yellow Oval Room, located in the residence of the White House.
Earnest said during the visit to Trump's future home, the two moms discussed raising children in the White House.
Melania Trump's son Barron is ten years old and will be the first son to grow up in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. Michelle Obama's oldest daughter Malia was also ten when Obama was elected president in 2008. Sasha Obama -- the Obamas' youngest -- was 7.
Obama also showed Trump the Truman balcony on the second floor of the White House residence, which overlooks the South Lawn and Washington Monument.