(CNN) While all eyes were on President Barack Obama and President-Elect Donald Trump's meeting in the Oval Office Thursday, another changing of the guard meeting was taking place a few doors down between First Lady Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.

The first lady hosted the soon-to-be first lady for tea and a tour of the White House residence, Press Secretary Josh Earnest said in the White House briefing.

A photo released by the White House showed the two sitting next to each other in gold chairs speaking in the Yellow Oval Room, located in the residence of the White House.

First Lady Michelle Obama meets with Melania Trump for tea in the Yellow Oval Room of the White House, Nov. 10, 2016. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy)

Earnest said during the visit to Trump's future home, the two moms discussed raising children in the White House.

