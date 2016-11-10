Breaking News

Trump tweets praise for protesters hours after calling them 'very unfair'

By Daniella Diaz and David Wright, CNN

Updated 2:36 PM ET, Fri November 11, 2016

Story highlights

  • Donald Trump blasted protesters over Twitter on Thursday
  • During the campaign aides had lowered his internet profile

Washington (CNN)Nine hours after accusing the media of inciting professional protesters, Donald Trump abruptly reversed course Friday morning, praising those same protesters who have come out in the thousands to demonstrate against his election as having "passion for our great country."

"Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud!" Trump tweeted.
    But the evening before, the President-elect took to Twitter to call the widespread protests around the country against his presidential victory "very unfair."
    On Thursday night, Trump tweeted, "Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!"
    That was Trump's first comment railing against the media since he earned the title of President-elect early Wednesday morning.
    The tweets also come after The New York Times reported his aides took control of his Twitter account during his presidential campaign hoping to tame his controversial Internet presence. They also come after he's struck a conciliatory tone in both his victory speech and meeting with President Barack Obama on Thursday.
    For many Americans, Trump's victory is one they refuse to accept. Protesters chanted "Not my president" in rallies coast to coast.
    Asked about the protesters, Trump's former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, defended his ability to unite the country, telling CNN's Anderson Cooper that protesters should listen to his victory speech.
    "I would just commend the protestors to listen to Donald Trump from his victory speech, where he said, 'I will be a president for all Americans, including those who did not support me and who don't support me,'" she said on "Anderson Cooper 360." '
    People in Denver hold signs protesting President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, November 10. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/election-results-reaction-streets/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;At least 25 US cities&lt;/a&gt; have seen protests since Trump won the presidential election.
    People in Denver hold signs protesting President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, November 10. At least 25 US cities have seen protests since Trump won the presidential election.
    A large crowd gathers at the University of Minnesota to protest Trump on November 10.
    A large crowd gathers at the University of Minnesota to protest Trump on November 10.
    A protester kicks the window of a Bank of America in Portland, Oregon, on November 10. What started out as a peaceful march, with more than 4,000 people, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/11/us/oregon-protest-riot/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;quickly turned violent.&lt;/a&gt; Portland police publicly declared a &quot;riot&quot; due to &quot;extensive criminal and dangerous behavior,&quot; according to posts on the department&#39;s Twitter page.
    A protester kicks the window of a Bank of America in Portland, Oregon, on November 10. What started out as a peaceful march, with more than 4,000 people, quickly turned violent. Portland police publicly declared a "riot" due to "extensive criminal and dangerous behavior," according to posts on the department's Twitter page.
    Demonstrators flood the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles on November 10.
    Demonstrators flood the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles on November 10.
    People demonstrate in Denver on November 10.
    People demonstrate in Denver on November 10.
    Police officers stand guard as they slowly clear anti-Trump protesters off the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles on November 10.
    Police officers stand guard as they slowly clear anti-Trump protesters off the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles on November 10.
    Demonstrators protest in Denver on November 10.
    Demonstrators protest in Denver on November 10.
    Police officers look on as someone protests in the streets of Portland on November 10.
    Police officers look on as someone protests in the streets of Portland on November 10.
    Anti-Trump protesters march toward Interstate 94 in Minneapolis on November 10.
    Anti-Trump protesters march toward Interstate 94 in Minneapolis on November 10.
    Numerous cars at a Toyota dealership were smashed as people protested in Portland on November 10.
    Numerous cars at a Toyota dealership were smashed as people protested in Portland on November 10.
    Anti-Trump protesters chant outside the White House on November 10.
    Anti-Trump protesters chant outside the White House on November 10.
    Protesters set an effigy of Trump on fire outside Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday, November 9.
    Protesters set an effigy of Trump on fire outside Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday, November 9.
    Demonstrators march down Second Avenue in Seattle on November 9.
    Demonstrators march down Second Avenue in Seattle on November 9.
    A protester yells during an anti-Trump rally in Boston on November 9.
    A protester yells during an anti-Trump rally in Boston on November 9.
    Police respond to a fire set by anti-Trump protesters in Oakland, California, on November 9. Police said some protesters threw Molotov cocktails, rocks and fireworks at officers.
    Police respond to a fire set by anti-Trump protesters in Oakland, California, on November 9. Police said some protesters threw Molotov cocktails, rocks and fireworks at officers.
    Clair Sheehan takes part in a protest in downtown Seattle on November 9.
    Clair Sheehan takes part in a protest in downtown Seattle on November 9.
    A crowd gathers in front of the White House for a candlelight vigil on November 9.
    A crowd gathers in front of the White House for a candlelight vigil on November 9.
    Protesters in Chicago display anti-Trump signs near the Trump International Hotel and Tower on November 9.
    Protesters in Chicago display anti-Trump signs near the Trump International Hotel and Tower on November 9.
    One demonstrator consoles another during a protest at Washington Square Park in New York on November 9.
    One demonstrator consoles another during a protest at Washington Square Park in New York on November 9.
    Anti-Trump protesters take to the streets in Philadelphia on November 9.
    Anti-Trump protesters take to the streets in Philadelphia on November 9.
    A protester holds up a &quot;Dump Trump&quot; sign in downtown Seattle on November 9.
    A protester holds up a "Dump Trump" sign in downtown Seattle on November 9.
    Thousands march down Fifth Avenue in New York on November 9. Authorities estimated as many as 5,000 people protested Trump&#39;s victory outside Trump Tower.
    Thousands march down Fifth Avenue in New York on November 9. Authorities estimated as many as 5,000 people protested Trump's victory outside Trump Tower.
    Protesters rally against Trump in New York&#39;s Union Square on November 9.
    Protesters rally against Trump in New York's Union Square on November 9.
    Demonstrators march past Radio City Music Hall in New York on November 9.
    Demonstrators march past Radio City Music Hall in New York on November 9.
    People listen to speakers protesting Trump&#39;s election in Seattle on November 9.
    People listen to speakers protesting Trump's election in Seattle on November 9.
    A woman argues with police officers during a protest in New York on November 9. Erin Michelle Threlfall, the woman pictured, told &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/5824aa40e4b0270d9a2ad89e?timestamp=1478799395467&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Huffington Post &lt;/a&gt;she was attempting to intervene on behalf a man she says the police were beating.
    A woman argues with police officers during a protest in New York on November 9. Erin Michelle Threlfall, the woman pictured, told The Huffington Post she was attempting to intervene on behalf a man she says the police were beating.
    Demonstrators gather before the start of an anti-Trump rally on Boston Common on November 9.
    Demonstrators gather before the start of an anti-Trump rally on Boston Common on November 9.
    Sasha Savenko, left, and Sydney Kane join thousands of protesters in Seattle on November 9.
    Sasha Savenko, left, and Sydney Kane join thousands of protesters in Seattle on November 9.
    Crowds rally outside Trump Tower in New York on November 9.
    Crowds rally outside Trump Tower in New York on November 9.
    Charles Watkins speaks out at an anti-Trump protest in Denver on November 9.
    Charles Watkins speaks out at an anti-Trump protest in Denver on November 9.
    She continued: "I also would tell them please look at what happened today. Less than 36 hours after being elected president of the United States, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, our next first lady, went down to Washington and met with President and First Lady Obama. And I think people should really echo what happened today in Washington. It was a great meeting."
    Reince Priebus says he doesn't know his role in Trump administration
    "I'm telling you, Mr. Trump was just very happy with the meeting today," Conway said about the meeting.
    Conway also wouldn't say when asked whether she was offered a position in Trump's administration.
    "That's between President-elect Trump and me at the moment. And to be frank with you, I'm not that focused on me," she said. "We have transition of government to form."