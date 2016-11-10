Story highlights Donald Trump blasted protesters over Twitter on Thursday

During the campaign aides had lowered his internet profile

Washington (CNN) Nine hours after accusing the media of inciting professional protesters, Donald Trump abruptly reversed course Friday morning, praising those same protesters who have come out in the thousands to demonstrate against his election as having "passion for our great country."

"Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud!" Trump tweeted.

But the evening before, the President-elect took to Twitter to call the widespread protests around the country against his presidential victory "very unfair."

On Thursday night, Trump tweeted, "Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!"

That was Trump's first comment railing against the media since he earned the title of President-elect early Wednesday morning.

