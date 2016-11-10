Sanders pushes Keith Ellison for DNC chair as Howard Dean plans run

Story highlights Howard Dean says on Twitter he is running to lead the DNC again

He could face significant opposition from factions of the party who opposed Clinton

Washington (CNN) As Democrats reel in the wake of Donald Trump's stunning victory, a new storm is brewing inside the party as competing factions begin to grapple for its leadership.

Howard Dean, who ran the Democratic National Committee from 2005 to 2009, announced on Thursday he would again seek its top role. At the same time, Sen. Bernie Sanders -- a registered independent who caucuses with Democrats and sought the party's nomination this year -- and top allies are touting Rep. Keith Ellison for the job. The Muslim-American congressman from Minnesota currently co-chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

In an email to supporters late Thursday, Sanders said Ellison was uniquely qualified to take on "the political establishment and billionaire class," and that "his experience and perspective would be key to leading the fight against Trump."

Sanders also made the case for the institutional value of the DNC, an organization he and his backers clashed with repeatedly during the primaries.

"I'm sure a lot of you have some feelings about the Democratic National Committee," he said. "The truth is that it is an important entity to build, support, and maintain if we are to have the chance to organize and win in the coming elections while Trump is president."

