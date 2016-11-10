Still want to move to Canada? This billboard can help

Story highlights More than 300 calls came in on election night

(CNN) Election night wasn't just good for President-elect Donald Trump. It was pretty good for a South Carolina real estate agent too.

Jeff Cook Real Estate put up a billboard back in August featuring pictures of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton that read "Moving to Canada? We can sell your home."

As results started rolling in on election night, so did the calls.

"I mean, every minute we probably had five to 10 callers," Jeff Cook told CNN affiliate WCIV . "Three hundred and eighty phone calls like overnight. Isn't that crazy?"

Cook's office near Charleston, South Carolina, not only got calls from local residents, but also from people all over the country.

