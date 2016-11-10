Still want to move to Canada? This billboard can help

Story highlights
- More than 300 calls came in on election night
- Realtor says some people are very serious about moving
(CNN)Election night wasn't just good for President-elect Donald Trump. It was pretty good for a South Carolina realtor too.
Jeff Cook Real Estate put up a billboard back in August featuring pictures of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton that read "Moving to Canada? We can sell your home."
As results started rolling in on election night, so did the calls.
"I mean, every minute we probably had five to 10 callers," Jeff Cook told CNN affiliate WCIV. "Three hundred and eighty phone calls like overnight. Isn't that crazy?"
Cook's office near Charleston, South Carolina, not only got calls from local residents, but also from people all over the country.
The clever marketing idea that started out as a kind of joke had morphed into something more.
"We realized, even though it was a joke and just to get attention in the beginning, we found out very quickly there's a lot of people that are very, very serious about wanting to sell their home because they're scared of what the future is going to hold," Cook said.
So Cook's agents are busy returning phone calls and have even set up some appointments.
There's one thing Cook won't do for folks seeking to ditch their homes and get out of the country, though.
"There's a lot of people that are wanting us to help them with the immigration papers to be able to move and obviously we don't do that. We just help people sell homes."