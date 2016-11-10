Protesters greet Trump at White House

Washington (CNN) When President-elect Donald Trump visited the White House on Thursday, President Barack Obama wasn't the only one waiting to greet him.

Scores of protesters gathered outside the building to demonstrate against Trump's victory.

Olivia Emerald, 24, took a 15-hour bus ride from Portland, Maine, to "respectfully decline" Trump's victory, citing her 6-year-old son.

"I had to show him that one person can make a difference. Even if it's 500 bucks or 15 hours on a bus," Emerald said.

Protests have spread across the country after Trump was elected, with large crowds rallying in cities like New York City, San Francisco and Seattle the past two nights.

Garry Sitarski said outside the White House that he was afraid of a Trump presidency. He was protesting in New York on Wednesday and he came to protest in front of the White House in time for Trump's visit.

Some of those present voiced support for Trump, including Zack Parente, 31, and Cletus Pippin, 29.

"Hillary's idea was continuing the eight years of Obama." said Parente.

The importance of change was what moved Pippin to vote for Trump, his first ballot cast in a presidential election, though he said he didn't agree with everything the president-elect said and hopes "he simmers down a little bit."

He doesn't think Trump is serious about building a wall that Mexicans will pay for.

"I think we're going to end up paying for it," he said.

Pippin's mother, Brenda, was with him and said she was annoyed at the surrounding protesters, who she said must accept the outcome.

"You know, take it day by day, accept he is president, and stand behind him," she said, adding that she was not offended by Trump's infamous comments surfaced on the "Access Hollywood" tape last month.

Some protesters, however, cited the tape as to why they were there Thursday.

Deborah Klaus, a 48-year-old nurse from Arlington, Virginia, was telling her fellow protesters that she's concerned for her daughter.

"I can't let her think it's OK. It's not healthy," said Klaus, referring to the sexual assault claims against Trump.

As Trump's motorcade left the White House, guards pushed protesters away, who chanted, "Love trumps hate," a common slogan among Clinton supporters.