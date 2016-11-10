Donald Trump to soon receive intel 'crown jewels'

Story highlights
- The President-elect will learn the methods by which intelligence is collected
- The logistics of how the briefings take place are still being worked out
Washington (CNN)President-elect Donald Trump will receive two different sets of intelligence briefings, CNN has learned.
Trump is scheduled to begin receiving the President's Daily Brief very soon, according to two US officials. The logistics of how the briefings take place are still being worked out.
Trump will also receive briefings on the so-called crown jewels of intelligence, one official told CNN. These briefings will provide Trump with information on the nation's most secretive intelligence-gathering programs from the intelligence community and the US military.
Trump will be briefed on matters such as signals intelligence collection methods of the National Security Agency, operations conducted by the Pentagon's Joint Special Operations Command and CIA overseas intelligence collections operations.
The President-elect will also learn the specific sources and methods by which intelligence is collected -- some of the country's most sensitive information. This will also give him access to information on US spying operations by agents and operatives overseas.
The "crown jewels" briefings have been put in place in recent years so an incoming president is ready to make key decisions on national security as soon as the oath of office is administered.
"The new guys may come in feeling good, but after they walk out of one of those briefings, their faces fall," a retired official who has been involved in those briefings in past administrations told CNN.