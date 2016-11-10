Donald Trump to soon receive intel 'crown jewels'

Story highlights The President-elect will learn the methods by which intelligence is collected

The logistics of how the briefings take place are still being worked out

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump will receive two different sets of intelligence briefings, CNN has learned.

Trump is scheduled to begin receiving the President's Daily Brief very soon, according to two US officials. The logistics of how the briefings take place are still being worked out.

Trump will also receive briefings on the so-called crown jewels of intelligence, one official told CNN. These briefings will provide Trump with information on the nation's most secretive intelligence-gathering programs from the intelligence community and the US military.

Trump will be briefed on matters such as signals intelligence collection methods of the National Security Agency, operations conducted by the Pentagon's Joint Special Operations Command and CIA overseas intelligence collections operations.

