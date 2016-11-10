Repealing Obamacare? Here's how Congress could do it

Story highlights Senate Republicans would need 60 votes (and Democratic support) to overcome a filibuster

They would need to get support from at least 8 Democrats to make changes to Obamacare provisions

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump and the Republicans who control Congress say "repealing and replacing" Obamacare is their top legislative priority.

Republicans can repeal significant portions through a budget procedure that avoids a Senate filibuster and allows them to pass it on a party-line vote. But they cannot repeal all of it that way.

And if they want to replace Obamacare, that's even harder. They will need 60 votes (and Democratic support) to overcome a filibuster.

So it may be listed as a "100 days" priority, but it's complicated and likely to take several months. Even if they can get Democratic support, passing a replacement bill could take up two years, aides say.

