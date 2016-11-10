Author: Many white, working-class voters 'relatively pessimistic' about Trump

Story highlights "A lot of folks are actually relatively pessimistic," he said

Trump won 72% of white men without a college degree, exit polls show

Washington (CNN) Many white, working-class voters who supported Donald Trump are "relatively pessimistic" that the president-elect can solve their problems, says author J.D. Vance.

"I think a lot of folks are actually relatively pessimistic about whether Trump can solve all of their problems," said Vance, author of "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis." "There is this recognition that there isn't necessarily a political solution to all of these issues."

Trump won 72% of white men without a college degree and 62% of white women without a college degree, according to exit polling.

Vance, who grew up poor in the Rust Belt, said many Trump voters do not support his offensive campaign trail rhetoric about Latinos, African-Americans and other groups.

"I definitely think there's an element of racial anxiety to Trump's support, but I think it would be a real mistake to chalk it all up to that or mostly to that," said Vance, a Yale Law School graduate.

