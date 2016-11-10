Interest in #Calexit growing after Donald Trump victory

Story highlights California is the sixth largest economy

Hundreds of protesters -- many of the Latino -- marched on Los Angeles City Hall

Washington (CNN) They call it #Calexit.

Interest in pushing for California's secession from the United States has increased after Donald Trump won the presidency.

The "Yes California" campaign is backing an independence referendum in support of a constitutional exit of the state from the US. In the wake of 60% of the state's voters supporting the presidential loser, Hillary Clinton, the movement is getting renewed interest.

"As the sixth largest economy in the world, California is more economically powerful than France and has a population larger than Poland. Point-by-point, California compares and competes with countries, not just the 49 other states," the campaign's website said.

The #calexit name stems from the successful "brexit" campaign in Britain to leave the European Union.

