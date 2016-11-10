Bill Clinton congratulates Donald Trump

Story highlights The call had to have been painful for the former president

Bill Clinton has spent years helping to position his wife to run for president

(CNN) Former President Bill Clinton congratulated Donald Trump on Thursday, an aide to the 42nd president said Thursday.

The call had to have been painful for the former president, who teared up on Wednesday when his wife, Hillary Clinton, publicly conceded to the President-elect.

"President Clinton phoned President-elect Trump this afternoon," the aide said. "During the brief call, President Clinton congratulated Mr. Trump and wished him well."

Bill Clinton has spent years helping to position his wife to run for president, and when Trump became her sole adversary, the former president regularly laid into Trump, calling him unfit and unqualified to be president and accusing him of feeding his supporters nothing but negativity.

"This is what is the matter with politics," he said last month about Trump. "When other people pour poison down your throat, don't drink it."

